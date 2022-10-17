Driver of £164,000 Lamborghini supercar reported for two offences after being stopped by police in Derbyshire village

On Saturday, October 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a £164,000 Lamborghini Huracan in Tibshelf.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “We’ve been here before – car screams ‘look at me’ but no compliance with the front number plate, albeit that it was on the dashboard.

“Clearly not that keen on being seen with front windows only letting in 18% light with legal limit being 70%.”

DRPU officers spotted the car travelling through Tibshelf.