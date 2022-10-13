Driver of flashy McLaren supercar stopped in Derbyshire town after ‘failing to adhere to law’
The driver of a flashy McLaren supercar was left feeling foolish after officers stopped him for failing to display a front number plate.
On Wednesday, October 12, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a McLaren supercar in Ripley.
Despite a new McLaren costing a significant six-figure sum, the driver had failed to display a front number plate.
A DPRU spokesperson said: “Doesn't matter how expensive or nice your whip is, you still need to adhere to the law.”