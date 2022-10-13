E-cigarette 'most probable' cause of fire which left Chesterfield family of eight homeless

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Matlock attended the incident at around 5am on Saturday, October 8, on Byron Road, Birdholme.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fire investigation into the cause of the house fire has concluded that the most probable cause was an electronic cigarette left on charge.

“Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to remind smokers, particularly those who use e-cigarettes, of the following safety advice:

Never leave e-cigarettes on charge unattended for long periods of time.

Do not charge your e-cigarette overnight.

Do not over charge your device.

Unplug your e-cigarette when charging is complete.

Only use the charger supplied with the e-cigarette.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Ensure you purchase your e-cigarette from a reputable source.

Check your e-cigarette carries a CE mark.

Never use/charge an e-cigarette or battery pack that has been damaged, dropped or struck.

Regularly inspect your e-cigarette battery pack and replace your battery immediately if it is damaged, leaking or not functioning properly

If you don’t have a working smoke alarm, you are around eight times more like to die in an accidental fire in the home.”

Kerrie Poynton, 32 and her husband Dale 33, were woken up by their son Brandon, screaming that there was on fire after a blaze started in his room.

The couple rushed into their son’s bedroom to check what was wrong and realised their home on Byron Road, Birdholme, was engulfed in flames.

Kerrie praised her 14-year-old son’s quick thinking adding: “Brandon needs to know that he has saved the whole family, he needs to know how much of a hero he is at the age of 14.”

Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which involved a first floor bedroom of the property.

One man was treated for smoke inhalation by firefighters at the scene.

Kerrie said she was challenging the result of investigation and asking the authorities to take another look at other possible causes of the incident.