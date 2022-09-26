Driver has vehicle seized in Chesterfield after trying to flee from officers who ‘gatecrashed’ illegal car meet

On Sunday, September 25, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had attended reports of a car meet in Chesterfield.

A DRPU spokesperson said that officers arrived at the scene and “gatecrashed” the meet – giving out several tickets to drivers for numerous defects.

One motorist, however, decided not to stop for officers – leading them on a chase through Chesterfield towards Brimington.

The driver saw his vehicle confiscated by DRPU officers.

