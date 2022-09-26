News you can trust since 1855
Driver has vehicle seized in Chesterfield after trying to flee from officers who ‘gatecrashed’ illegal car meet

A driver who attempted to escape from officers who broke up a Chesterfield car meet this weekend saw his vehicle seized.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 26th September 2022, 9:49 am

On Sunday, September 25, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had attended reports of a car meet in Chesterfield.

A DRPU spokesperson said that officers arrived at the scene and “gatecrashed” the meet – giving out several tickets to drivers for numerous defects.

One motorist, however, decided not to stop for officers – leading them on a chase through Chesterfield towards Brimington.

The driver saw his vehicle confiscated by DRPU officers.

The DRPU spokesperson said that he was “persuaded” to stop outside the Chesterfield Crematorium – where his car was subsequently seized.