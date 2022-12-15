News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Driver faces ‘summary justice’ from mum after being stopped by police in Derbyshire

A Derbyshire driver who was stopped by police – and tried to convince them that his learner plates had slipped from his car – was given ‘summary justice’ by his mother.

By Tom Hardwick
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:46pm

On Wednesday, December 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Derby – who tried to convince officers that his learner plates had fallen off and that he was being supervised.

Three females under the age of 18 were found in the car – none of whom were eligible to supervise the motorist – and the plates were located in the boot of the vehicle.

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal to locate gun stolen from residents of Derbyshire village during burglary

The motorist’s mother was forced to come and collect the vehicle.
Most Popular

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Mother called to collect car – who issues some summary justice.”