Driver faces ‘summary justice’ from mum after being stopped by police in Derbyshire
A Derbyshire driver who was stopped by police – and tried to convince them that his learner plates had slipped from his car – was given ‘summary justice’ by his mother.
On Wednesday, December 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Derby – who tried to convince officers that his learner plates had fallen off and that he was being supervised.
Three females under the age of 18 were found in the car – none of whom were eligible to supervise the motorist – and the plates were located in the boot of the vehicle.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Mother called to collect car – who issues some summary justice.”