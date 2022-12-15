Driver faces ‘summary justice’ from mum after being stopped by police in Derbyshire

On Wednesday, December 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Derby – who tried to convince officers that his learner plates had fallen off and that he was being supervised.

Three females under the age of 18 were found in the car – none of whom were eligible to supervise the motorist – and the plates were located in the boot of the vehicle.

The motorist’s mother was forced to come and collect the vehicle.