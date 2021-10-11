Driver crashes after heading off-road in attempt to evade Derbyshire police
A driver crashed into a woodland area after going off-road in an attempt to evade police in Derbyshire.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:20 pm
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared images of the stricken vehicle in Shipley, Heanor, on Twitter this morning (October 11).
They said: “This vehicle spots us and immediately goes off road to evade capture. Recovered by Richford Motors using their EasTract.”
One Twitter user replied: “What is the thought process this 4x4 will outrun a Range Rover off-road.”
Another added: “Not a lot of off-road capability of the car or driver.”