Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, March 7, officers were travelling through Pilsley on Morton Road, towards Pilsley Recreation Ground.

Their attention was drawn to a white BMW, which the driver was trying to drift on the grassed area at the recreation ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Pilsley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “By trying to impress his date, he has caused extensive damage to the grassed area and beached his car in the middle – meaning the vehicle needed to be dragged out by a recovery vehicle.

The driver’s car had to be recovered after getting beached.

“Further checks showed that the male already has an active Section 59 warning, two means your car is seized!