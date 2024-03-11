Driver beaches BMW and causes extensive damage to Derbyshire recreation ground while “trying to impress date” by drifting
On Thursday, March 7, officers were travelling through Pilsley on Morton Road, towards Pilsley Recreation Ground.
Their attention was drawn to a white BMW, which the driver was trying to drift on the grassed area at the recreation ground.
A Pilsley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “By trying to impress his date, he has caused extensive damage to the grassed area and beached his car in the middle – meaning the vehicle needed to be dragged out by a recovery vehicle.
“Further checks showed that the male already has an active Section 59 warning, two means your car is seized!
“Surely, you have learned your lesson, maybe McDonald’s is a better way to impress your date.”