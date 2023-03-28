Driver arrested twice in 11 days after positive tests for cocaine and cannabis in Derbyshire town
A driver was arrested in a Derbyshire town after testing positive for two different drugs – just 11 days after being taken into custody for the same offence.
On Saturday, March 25, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit undertook an intelligence-led stop of an Audi in Heanor.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence was spot-on as despite being arrested for the same offence 11 days ago by Merseyside Police, he provided a positive test for cocaine and cannabis.”
Officers arrested the driver and brought him into custody after the drugs test.