Driver arrested twice in 11 days after positive tests for cocaine and cannabis in Derbyshire town

A driver was arrested in a Derbyshire town after testing positive for two different drugs – just 11 days after being taken into custody for the same offence.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday, March 25, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit undertook an intelligence-led stop of an Audi in Heanor.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence was spot-on as despite being arrested for the same offence 11 days ago by Merseyside Police, he provided a positive test for cocaine and cannabis.”

The driver was arrested on suspicion of the same offence less than a fortnight before being stopped in Heanor.
Officers arrested the driver and brought him into custody after the drugs test.