On Saturday, March 4, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the A38 in an unmarked vehicle, when a car sped past them at 106mph.

With help from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, the driver was stopped – and subsequently returned a positive drugs wipe.

They then discovered that the same driver was stopped in Chesterfield on January 23 – after again reaching speeds of over 100mph.

The driver was arrested for the same two offences at the end of January.

The motorist also failed a drugs wipe on January 23 and was subsequently arrested.

