Driver arrested for hitting over 100mph and failing drugs test again – after committing same offences in Chesterfield
A Derbyshire driver was arrested for a second time in just a matter of weeks – after hitting speeds of more than 100mph and failing a drugs test.
On Saturday, March 4, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the A38 in an unmarked vehicle, when a car sped past them at 106mph.
With help from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, the driver was stopped – and subsequently returned a positive drugs wipe.
They then discovered that the same driver was stopped in Chesterfield on January 23 – after again reaching speeds of over 100mph.
The motorist also failed a drugs wipe on January 23 and was subsequently arrested.
The driver was taken into custody for the second time in two months and their car was seized by DRPU officers.