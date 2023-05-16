News you can trust since 1855
Drink driver with no licence or insurance arrested by police travelling down M1 in Derbyshire

A drink driver who was spotted lane-hogging along the M1 in Derbyshire was arrested – and was found to have been behind the wheel illegally.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th May 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read

On Sunday, May 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol along the M1 when they noticed a vehicle lane-hogging south of J29 at Heath.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Pulled into Tibshelf for a chat, only to find driver had no licence or insurance.”

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.
The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.
The motorist was also arrested for drink driving – providing an evidential reading of 47ug while in custody.