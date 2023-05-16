Drink driver with no licence or insurance arrested by police travelling down M1 in Derbyshire
A drink driver who was spotted lane-hogging along the M1 in Derbyshire was arrested – and was found to have been behind the wheel illegally.
On Sunday, May 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol along the M1 when they noticed a vehicle lane-hogging south of J29 at Heath.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Pulled into Tibshelf for a chat, only to find driver had no licence or insurance.”
The motorist was also arrested for drink driving – providing an evidential reading of 47ug while in custody.