Police report spike in dodgy parking around schools in Derbyshire town

Officers have urged residents of a Derbyshire town to park responsibly – following a large number of complaints.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th May 2023, 09:37 BST- 2 min read

The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team said they had received “lots of reports of cars parked badly around Shirebrook and Langwith, especially during school pick-up and drop-off times.”

An SNT spokesperson added: “We remind you all to be considerate when parking for picking up and dropping off your children.

“We understand that this is a very busy time of day but parking without consideration can cause an obstruction to other drivers and most importantly to the children who are crossing.”

Motorists were urged to park considerately.Motorists were urged to park considerately.
The following advice was issued to motorists to ensure that they are parking responsibly:

Remember – the nearest you can park to a junction is 10 meters.

If there are single, double or zig-zag lines you should all be keeping these areas clear at all times, even for dropping off/picking up children.

Think – can an emergency vehicle access the school if I'm parked here?

Does the child crossing the road have full view of the road?

Do oncoming vehicles have full view of the road?

Can oncoming vehicles pass safely?

And most importantly, can the children cross the road safely?

If the weather is nice, leave the car at home and walk or leave more time for your journey and park a little further away.

If you have parked on zig-zag lines, parked dangerously or in a way that would prevent emergency vehicles from accessing, then you are parked illegally.

If a vehicle is parked over a dropped kerb, on a pedestrian crossing, in spaces reserved for blue badge holders, in marked taxi bays/cycle lanes/red lines or near school entrances, you can report this to your local council.