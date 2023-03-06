News you can trust since 1855
Drink-driver arrested in Chesterfield while more than twice over the legal limit

A Chesterfield motorist was arrested at the weekend after driving while twice over the limit.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Saturday, March 4, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a car in Calow after intelligence suggested the motorist could be under the influence of alcohol.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Couldn’t have been more accurate as the driver provided a roadside breath test of 73ug (legal limit is 35ug).

The driver was arrested over the weekend.
The motorist was subsequently taken into custody by DRPU officers.