News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Drink driver arrested in Chesterfield after police stop car during search for other offenders

A Chesterfield drink driver was arrested after a positive breath test – having been stopped during efforts to locate a number of “outstanding offenders”.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

On Monday, May 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the streets of Chesterfield.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Stop-check on this one whilst looking for some outstanding offenders, but turns out not to be the ones we are looking for. Unfortunately, the driver provides a positive breath test.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Violent Derbyshire drinker jailed again for second attack on same woman

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.
The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.
Most Popular

The driver was arrested by DRPU officers and taken into custody, where they provided a reading 54ug – exceeding the legal limit of 35ug.