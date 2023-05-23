Drink driver arrested in Chesterfield after police stop car during search for other offenders
A Chesterfield drink driver was arrested after a positive breath test – having been stopped during efforts to locate a number of “outstanding offenders”.
On Monday, May 22, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the streets of Chesterfield.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Stop-check on this one whilst looking for some outstanding offenders, but turns out not to be the ones we are looking for. Unfortunately, the driver provides a positive breath test.”
The driver was arrested by DRPU officers and taken into custody, where they provided a reading 54ug – exceeding the legal limit of 35ug.