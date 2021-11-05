Dreadful drivers and thugs: North Derbyshire people before the courts

Paul Hazlehurst, 32, of Princess Street, Brimington, Chesterfield: Guilty of harassment and two counts of criminal damage. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years. Handed two-year restraining order, made to pay £100 compensation, £200 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

Martin Roddis, 65, of New Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Guilty of drink driving – namely namely 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Kane Richardson, 21, of Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 49 miles per hour - and driving uninsured. Fined £150, made to pay £135 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Kirsty Taylor, 49, of Circular Drive, Renishaw: Guilty of threatening behaviour and committing a further offence while serving a conditional discharge order. Case adjourned.

Rory Judge, 30, of Oakwell Crescent, Ilkeston: Guilty of assaulting a police officer and committing a further offence while serving a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks due to seriousness of offence – sustained violence, made to pay £200 compensation.

Georgia Stapleton, 23, of Hexham Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured and without a licence. Case adjourned.

Michael Shuttleworth, 80, of Baulk Lane Hathersage: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £185, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Claire Elliott, 36, of Netherfield Close, Matlock: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence order. Fined £50.