Derbyshire paedophile “exploited” 14-year-old boy on gay chat forum

After his arrest Richard Wall, 59, was also found with photos showing boys - one of them aged between six and ten years old - posing naked.

Sarah Slater, prosecuting, told Derby Crown Court how in 2019 Wall met his 14-year-old victim - a teen questioning his sexuality at the time - on a chat forum.

She described how when the boy - who later admitted being just 14 - asked Wall “what would you say if I was not legal?”, the defendant replied: “I would have to be very careful.”

Ms Slater told how after exchanging videos and photos - including one of Wall’s victim naked and performing a sex act - they discussed having “intercourse”.

She said: “They discussed spending evenings together and all the things they could get up to.”

However, Wall's predatory behaviour came to light when the victim’s mother contacted police.

Ms Slater said: “His mother was the person who realised something was going on in February of 2019 because he became very protective about his phone.

“She saw some messages and was very shocked by how sexually graphic they were and then she phoned police.”

The court heard the victim’s family – “fractured” by what had happened – had now removed his phone and lived in fear he could be exploited again.

Recorder Stuart Sprawson, jailing Wall for 10 months suspended for two years told the defendant he had “exploited” his victim’s vulnerability.

He said: “The circumstances giving rise to your appearance before this court start at a time when (the victim) was challenged with regard to his sexuality.

"And through that, and as is the modern way, youngsters of his age start to explore things on the internet where they should expect to be safe and free from predators.

"He is almost certainly from what I’ve heard someone who was confused at the time about the path he was treading and somehow or other you exploited his vulnerability.”

The judge told Wall his pre-sentence report suggested he had no interest in young children, however he added: “I hear that time and time again, repeatedly from people in your position.

"And yet it must be self-evident from everybody concerned that the only reason you chose to pursue this conversation was because you had some interest in children.”

Judge said other images of young children found in Wall’s possession showed he was “broadening” his interest in youngsters.

Justin Ablott, Wall’s defence counsel, told the court his client found himself before the court for the first time aged 59 and was “hugely ashamed”.

Mr Ablott added: “He finds it difficult to rationalise why he behaved in the way he did.”

Wall, of Wren Park Close, Mount Pleasant, Belper, admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child, making an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of possessing indecent photographs of a child.

He was made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, 30 rehabilitation activity days and a six-month curfew.