Dog owners warned to keep pets under control after alleged attack in Chesterfield park

Derbyshire police said officers have spoken to the owners of a Poodle following an incident in Tapton Park, off Brimington Road, on November 22.

The Poodle is believed to have ran towards a woman and her dog, a Chihuahua, at around 2.15pm.

A spokerson for Derbyshire police said: "The woman feared the Poodle would attack her dog and picked it up off the ground, the Poodle then jumped up putting its paws on her back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred last month in Tapton Park off Brimington Road (google)

"It took the Poodle’s owners several attempts to call the dog off and when the woman spoke to them about the incident it is said they did not take her concerns seriously.

"Officers have since spoken with the Poodle’s owners and advised them about ensuring their dogs are kept under control.”

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed the Poodle was among five which were off lead in the park.

She said her Chihuahua was “thankfully unscathed but a little shaken” by the incident after she managed to intervene in time to stop an attack.

The incident was reported to police two days later.

In an update on Facebook, the woman urged other dog owners to report similar incidents to both police and the council’s dog warden.

She said: “Police and dog warden have also advised other dog owners to please report any further incidents by these dogs owners by calling 101 and quoting reference 171 of November 24, also the Dog Warden on 01246 345345.”