Dog attack at farm near Derbyshire town sees four sheep killed – as police launch investigation into deaths

A number of sheep were killed after being attacked by a dog on a Derbyshire farm.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st May 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 15:08 BST
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating an incident that saw four ewes killed on a farm at Hardy Barn Lane, Buxton.

The ewes died between April 15 and 16, and officers believe they were killed by either one dog or multiple dogs.

The incident saw four ewes killed.
The incident saw four ewes killed.

If you have any information that can aid the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 24000238188:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.