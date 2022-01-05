Dodgy drivers, thieves and thugs: north Derbyshire people before the courts

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Stephen Owen, 53, of Church Walk, New Whittington: Guilty of assault by beating. Jailed for 20 weeks due to seriousness of offence – repeated assault, unprovoked and in full view of members of the public – a and dreadful record for violence. Made to pay £300 compensation and £128 victim surcharge.

David McMillan, 36, of Carr Lane, Palterton: Guilty of driving while above the specified cocaine limit – namely namely 55 micrograms per litre of blood, driving while unlicensed and uninsured and with no MOT. Banned from driving for 16 months, fined £400, made to pay £80 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Sheila Dunn, 56, of Rother Avenue, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph – namely 36mph. Fined £40, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Simon Gill, 56, of Hickinwood Lane Clowne, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Banned from driving for six months, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Kristian Harrison, 35, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold: Guilty of disorderly behaviour while drunk. Case adjourned.

Julian Dale, 51, of Jaeger Close, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days due to flagrant disregard for court orders. Made to pay £60 costs.

Christopher Howell, 33, of Beech Grove, South Normanton, Alfreton: Guilty of taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and driving unlicensed and uninsured while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 32 weeks, made to pay £156 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke Corton, 25, of Bowns Hill, Crich, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50mph – namely 60mph. Case adjourned.

Luke Limb, 34, of Goodwood Crescent, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40mph – namely 56mph. Fined £333, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Nicholas Ridding, 40, of Station Road, Whitwell: Guilty of three counts of theft. Handed one-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 court costs, £22 victim surcharge and £36.25 compensation to the Co-op.

Angela Foster, 39, of Queensway, Mansfield: Guilty of dangerous driving. Banned from driving for 12 months, fined £233, made to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Terence Kirk, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of harassment. Handed a one-year conditional discharge, a 12-month restraining order, made to pay £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Ross Booker, 20, of Greenway, Wingerworth: Guilty of beating an emergency worker and possession of cocaine. Handed a 12-week curfew, fined £100, made to pay £100 compensation to each of the police officers, £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.