'Do not approach' warning for convicted burglar on run from Derbyshire prison

Connor Joseph McCarthy left the open HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, yesterday (Tuesday, February 22).

The 26-year-old was convicted at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court, in South West London, in 2020.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and of medium build.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Joseph McCarthy left the open HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, yesterday. Image: Derbyshire police.

“McCarthy has black hair and hazel eyes.

“He has links to the Sutton-in-Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire.

“Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 828 of 22 February.

“If you see McCarthy, please do not approach him, but contact police immediately.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.