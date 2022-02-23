'Do not approach' warning for convicted burglar on run from Derbyshire prison
Police have issued a ‘do not approach’ warning after a convicted burglar absconded from a Derbyshire prison.
Connor Joseph McCarthy left the open HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, yesterday (Tuesday, February 22).
The 26-year-old was convicted at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court, in South West London, in 2020.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and of medium build.
“McCarthy has black hair and hazel eyes.
“He has links to the Sutton-in-Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire.
“Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 828 of 22 February.
“If you see McCarthy, please do not approach him, but contact police immediately.”
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
In an emergency you should always call 999.