Disqualified driver has car seized after leading police on “game of cat and mouse” through Chesterfield
A disqualified driver saw their car seized by officers in Chesterfield after leading them on a “game of cat and mouse.”
On Monday, August 7, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Chesterfield.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Disqualified driver fancied a game of cat and mouse in the town. Fortunately for us, our cat is a tiger who's good at hunting. Located, stopped, seized.
“Driver reported for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.”