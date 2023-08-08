News you can trust since 1855
Disqualified driver has car seized after leading police on “game of cat and mouse” through Chesterfield

A disqualified driver saw their car seized by officers in Chesterfield after leading them on a “game of cat and mouse.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST

On Monday, August 7, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Chesterfield.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Disqualified driver fancied a game of cat and mouse in the town. Fortunately for us, our cat is a tiger who's good at hunting. Located, stopped, seized.

“Driver reported for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.”