Disqualified driver has car seized after being stopped by police in Derbyshire town
A disqualified driver lost his car after being found back behind the wheel by officers in a Derbyshire town.
Officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol today when they stopped a vehicle in the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Having being told by the court you cannot drive and are disqualified from driving, this driver thought he could continue to drive. But not for long.
“Checks showed that the driver was disqualified from driving, vehicle stopped, vehicle seized. Driver reported on summons.”