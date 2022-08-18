Disqualified Derbyshire motorist caught driving with bald tyres – while three young kids sit in back without seatbelts
Police stopped a disqualified Derbyshire driver whose dodgy motor was putting his children at risk.
On Thursday, August 18, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Derby, who they discovered was disqualified.
He was also driving his three young children around – the youngest of whom was two-years-old – without any seatbelts.
His car had bald tyres and a defective speedometer, which was stuck at 90mph while the vehicle was stationary.
The DRPU subsequently seized the driver’s car and said that he will be appearing at court.