News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out

Disqualified Derbyshire motorist caught driving with bald tyres – while three young kids sit in back without seatbelts

Police stopped a disqualified Derbyshire driver whose dodgy motor was putting his children at risk.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:10 am

On Thursday, August 18, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Derby, who they discovered was disqualified.

He was also driving his three young children around – the youngest of whom was two-years-old – without any seatbelts.

His car had bald tyres and a defective speedometer, which was stuck at 90mph while the vehicle was stationary.

The vehicle was confiscated by the DRPU.

Most Popular

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man wanted in connection with alleged assault

The DRPU subsequently seized the driver’s car and said that he will be appearing at court.