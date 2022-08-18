Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, August 18, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Derby, who they discovered was disqualified.

He was also driving his three young children around – the youngest of whom was two-years-old – without any seatbelts.

His car had bald tyres and a defective speedometer, which was stuck at 90mph while the vehicle was stationary.

The vehicle was confiscated by the DRPU.

