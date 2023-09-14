Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 9.25am on Tuesday, September 12, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a vehicle at the Tibshelf Services along the M1 after spotting an insecure load.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Vehicle stopped for insecure load. Positive drug wipe for cannabis. Driver also already disqualified from driving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...