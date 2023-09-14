Disqualified Derbyshire driver arrested while travelling along M1 – with vehicle seized after positive drugs test
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 9.25am on Tuesday, September 12, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a vehicle at the Tibshelf Services along the M1 after spotting an insecure load.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Vehicle stopped for insecure load. Positive drug wipe for cannabis. Driver also already disqualified from driving.”
READ THIS: Police appeal for witnesses after gang of men attack staff at McDonald’s near Chesterfield
The driver was subsequently arrested and their vehicle was seized, after officers discovered that it was not covered by any insurance.