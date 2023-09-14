News you can trust since 1855
Disqualified Derbyshire driver arrested while travelling along M1 – with vehicle seized after positive drugs test

A Derbyshire motorist was arrested and lost their vehicle after failing a drugs test – with officers discovering that they were also disqualified from driving.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
At 9.25am on Tuesday, September 12, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a vehicle at the Tibshelf Services along the M1 after spotting an insecure load.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Vehicle stopped for insecure load. Positive drug wipe for cannabis. Driver also already disqualified from driving.”

The driver was subsequently arrested and their vehicle was seized, after officers discovered that it was not covered by any insurance.