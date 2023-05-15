Disqualified biker causes crash on busy Chesterfield road and attempts to leave scene
A biker crashed into a car along a busy Chesterfield road – and was discovered to be disqualified after he tried to leave the scene.
On Friday, May 12, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a collision along Sheffield Road at Stonegravels.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Motorcycle runs into the back of a car which is stopping at the roundabout.
“Rider walks off from scene upon arrival of our units but is located. He then gives false details in order to cover up him being disqualified. We are not new to this!”
The disqualified biker was subsequently reported by DRPU officers.