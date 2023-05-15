Disqualified biker causes crash on busy Chesterfield road and attempts to leave scene

On Friday, May 12, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a collision along Sheffield Road at Stonegravels.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Motorcycle runs into the back of a car which is stopping at the roundabout.

“Rider walks off from scene upon arrival of our units but is located. He then gives false details in order to cover up him being disqualified. We are not new to this!”

The biker was eventually located by DRPU officers.