‘Disgusting’ drink-driver arrested in Chesterfield while nearly four times over the limit
A drunk motorist who was almost four times above the legal alcohol limit was slammed as ‘disgusting’ after their arrest just outside Chesterfield.
On Sunday, February 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit brought a suspected drink-driver into custody after stopping their car in North Wingfield.
The motorist provided readings of 131 and 134 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – with the legal limit being 35 micrograms.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Quite frankly disgusting readings – potential life-taker removed and in the cells waiting to be charged.”