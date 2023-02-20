News you can trust since 1855
‘Disgusting’ drink-driver arrested in Chesterfield while nearly four times over the limit

A drunk motorist who was almost four times above the legal alcohol limit was slammed as ‘disgusting’ after their arrest just outside Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
4 hours ago - 1 min read

On Sunday, February 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit brought a suspected drink-driver into custody after stopping their car in North Wingfield.

The motorist provided readings of 131 and 134 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – with the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

The driver’s breath test returned alcohol readings significantly above the legal limit.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Quite frankly disgusting readings – potential life-taker removed and in the cells waiting to be charged.”