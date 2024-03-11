“Disappointment” and “frustration” as tree is destroyed just two weeks after being planted at Chesterfield park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) planted 40 trees in Highfield Park at Newbold two weeks ago – and one has already been snapped by vandals.

A CBC spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed to see damage like this and it’s frustrating for our staff, volunteers and schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...