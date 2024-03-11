“Disappointment” and “frustration” as tree is destroyed just two weeks after being planted at Chesterfield park

A tree was destroyed just two weeks after being planted at a Chesterfield park – leaving those involved “frustrated” and “disappointed.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) planted 40 trees in Highfield Park at Newbold two weeks ago – and one has already been snapped by vandals.

A CBC spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed to see damage like this and it’s frustrating for our staff, volunteers and schools.”

If you know who destroyed the tree or have any information surrounding the incident, you can contact the council by emailing [email protected].