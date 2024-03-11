“Disappointment” and “frustration” as tree is destroyed just two weeks after being planted at Chesterfield park
A tree was destroyed just two weeks after being planted at a Chesterfield park – leaving those involved “frustrated” and “disappointed.”
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) planted 40 trees in Highfield Park at Newbold two weeks ago – and one has already been snapped by vandals.
A CBC spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed to see damage like this and it’s frustrating for our staff, volunteers and schools.”
READ THIS: Police called to incident at popular Chesterfield restaurant – with several people suffering injuries
If you know who destroyed the tree or have any information surrounding the incident, you can contact the council by emailing [email protected].