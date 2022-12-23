Diamond jewellery stolen from two homes in Derbyshire town amid spate of burglaries

Officers investigating two burglaries in Dronfield have released images of the jewellery that was stolen as they appeal for information.

The first took place between 11.30am and 8.30pm on November 28 at a property in Lorne Close, where thieves stole two diamond rings and a quantity of prescription drugs.

Between 3.50pm and 10.10pm on the same day, offenders gained access to a property in Melbourne Avenue and stole a large amount of jewellery, including sentimental items, as well as power tools and cash. Among the items stolen were a diamond solitaire twist band ring, diamond earrings and a gold heart locket.

The incidents took place at properties on Lorne Close and Melbourne Avenue.

This comes after Sergeant Wilson from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team reassured residents that they were “absolutely committed to making our communities as safe as possible”, following a recent rise in the number of burglaries across the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*697375 (Lorne Close) or 22*697433 (Melbourne Avenue):

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101