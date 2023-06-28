News you can trust since 1855
“Devastated” Derbyshire family pay tribute to “kind” and “loving” son – as man is charged with his alleged murder

The family of a young Derbyshire man who was found dead said they were “devastated to lose him” – as another man was charged with his alleged murder.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Owen Fairclough was found on a path near Risley Lane in Breaston – at around 7.20pm on Friday, June 23.

In a statement, the family of the 21-year-old have said: “Owen was a loving young man. He loved his family and his job. He was a homely, kind person who loved cooking.

“Owen had his whole future to look forward to and really wanted his own family one day – we are devastated to lose him.”

Owen’s body was discovered in Breaston last week.
Jack Towell, of Castle Boulevard in Nottingham, has been charged with murder in connection with Owen’s death. The 21-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 28.

Two other men, aged 21 and 30, have also been arrested, and they remain in police custody.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone who has any information on Owen’s murder. Anyone who can help with their investigation can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000386781:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.