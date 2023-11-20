Detectives launch investigation into death on railway near Chesterfield - as police say case is 'unexplained'

An investigation into the death of an individual on the railway near Chesterfield have been launched.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the rail line near Chesterfield at 9.41am on Thursday, November 16 – to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and Derbyshire Police. A person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

BTP said that the death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing.

