Detectives launch investigation into death on railway near Chesterfield - as police say case is 'unexplained'

An investigation into the death of an individual on the railway near Chesterfield have been launched.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 13:02 GMT
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the rail line near Chesterfield at 9.41am on Thursday, November 16 – to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and Derbyshire Police. A person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

BTP said that the death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing.

A person passed away after being struck by a train near Chesterfield yesterday.A person passed away after being struck by a train near Chesterfield yesterday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 97 of 16/11/2023. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.