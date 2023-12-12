“Despicable” Derbyshire sex offender who targeted young girl while working at McDonald’s is jailed

A Derbyshire teenager who targeted a young girl while working at McDonald’s has been jailed after admitting to four offences.

Oliver Carr, who was 18 at the time of the offences, knew the ages of both victims when he targeted them.

One offence took place in March this year, while Carr was working in a McDonald’s restaurant in Swadlincote. Carr took the youngest victim, a girl under 10, into a cupboard, locked the door and touched her. She told her family what had happened and they called police. Carr was arrested at the scene.

The following day, while officers were investigating the McDonald’s incident, another young girl told police that Carr had been sending her sexual messages. He met up with the girl on two occasions when he kissed and touched her, despite knowing she hadn’t yet even reached her teens.

Carr was jailed for 18 months after appearing in court.

Carr, of Swadlincote, was arrested in the early hours of March 13 and subsequently charged.

Now 19, he admitted two counts of sexual touching, engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday, November 28 – where he was jailed for 18 months. Carr was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, restraining orders preventing him from having any contact with the victims, and was ordered to sign the sex offender’s register.

Detective Constable Natalie Fletcher, who led the investigation, said: “Carr deliberately targeted these two girls, knowing full well just how young they were. His actions were despicable, and have had a long lasting impact on two children, who now have to live with the emotional and mental trauma he has caused them.

“I’d like to praise the bravery of the two victims in this case. They have both behaved with dignity and courage throughout the case, and the support of their families has also been incredibly helpful.

“I hope that his time in custody will give Carr the opportunity to reflect on his behaviour, as well as helping these two victims to feel as they can move on from this difficult ordeal.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and talk to us. We will listen to you, support you and seek to bring those responsible to justice.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence please reach out for help and support.

There is a rape and sexual assault reporting tool on the Derbyshire Police website. You can use it to report something that's happened to you, or to someone else, and it can be accessed here. You can report anonymously, without giving the police your details.

Alternatively, you can contact the force using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form