Man charged with four offences after crash between Chesterfield and Matlock that killed mother and son
A Hyundai and a black BMW were involved in a crash along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr – at around 10.20am on Saturday, December 9.
A 59-year-old woman, who was travelling in the Hyundai, died at the scene. Her son – who was 22 – died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.
Joshua Hill was arrested on Monday, December 11. He has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.
The 27-year-old, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, was remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, December 12).
A 40-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the collision. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.