Detectives continue to investigate Corey’s death, which is being treated as murder, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The 30 year old suffered stab wounds on Sunday with emergency services being called to Bass Street just after 3.45pm on Sunday, June 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windmill Hill Lane remains closed between Cross Street and Bass Street with Bass Street closed between Windmill Hill Lane and Peel Street to allow for forensic investigations to take place.

Derbyshire Police are continuing to investigate the death

Formal identification has now taken place and Corey’s family are aware. They are being supported by Family Liaison Officers and our thoughts are with them.

Corey’s family have asked for the media to respect their privacy at this time.

Detective Inspector Maria Pleace, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We have a team of officers who are continuing to work hard to investigate the circumstances of Corey’s death and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would still like to hear from anyone who hasn’t yet come forward and may have information which could help the investigation; it doesn’t matter how small you think that information is, it could provide the missing piece.”

“Police officers remain in the area, and patrols are being carried out for community reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to local officers.”

Anyone with information can submit it directly to Derbyshire Police’s investigation team via an online portal.