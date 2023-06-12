Police were called to Bass Street, in Derby, just after 3.45pm yesterday (Sunday, June 11) alongside colleagues from the ambulance service where, despite attempts to save him, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, aged in his 30s, is thought to have suffered stab wounds and detectives have launched a murder investigation.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the man’s family has been made aware and is being supported by liaison officers.

Police are now renewing their appeal for those with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage to come forward and help with their enquiries.

Bass Street remains closed between Windmill Hill Lane and Peel Street whilst Windmill Hill Lane remains closed between Cross Street and Bass Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg McGill, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We have a team of detectives, police officers and staff working on the investigation, and currently we believe that this is an isolated incident.

“There continues to be a large police presence in the area, patrols are taking place and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to officers in the area.”

DCI McGill added: “If you have any information at all which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch with us.”

As previously reported, people will see a significant police presence in the area, and anyone with any concerns are encouraged to speak to officers in the area.

Anyone with information can submit it direct to the investigation team via the specific online portal.

Alternatively, you can get in touch using the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 23000357005:

Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form

Facebook – send us private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call us on 101