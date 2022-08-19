Derbyshire’s Police Commissioner confirms support for stop and search tactics – with 33% resulting in ‘positive outcome’
Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has welcomed new figures which show that 33% of stop and searches across the county have a ‘positive outcome.’
Figures released by Derbyshire Constabulary show that one in three stop and searches carried out in the 12 months between July 2021 and 2022 resulted in a positive outcome – such as an arrest, drugs warning, penalty notice or caution.
A total of 1,816 stop searches were carried out over that period, in which bladed weapons and drugs were taken off the streets of Derbyshire.
READ THIS: Police warn parents in Derbyshire village after spike in reports of youths gaining access to derelict buildings
Most Popular
-
1
Controversial lower speed limits to come into force on busy commuter road between Chesterfield and Sheffield
-
2
Drivers in Chesterfield and Derbyshire set for weekend disruption – including closure of major A-road
-
3
11 more pubs and restaurants in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have scooped prestigious awards
-
4
Police investigate reports of ‘suspicious males’ spotted at properties in Derbyshire town
-
5
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Matlock and Ilkeston - in court
Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, said the figures showed that appropriate use of the powers has a significant impact on public safety – as well as helping police to detect and prevent crime and increase confidence in the force.
“Stop and search is a vital policing tool helping to protect the public, identify offenders and prevent crime.
“We know from our engagement work that drug crime and violence cause significant concern among our communities. A large proportion of the stop searches undertaken are for reasons relating to weapon and drug possession and help officers proactively remove threat from our streets.
“Tackling the issues that impact local people is my primary focus and I will continue to support our officers to take whatever law enforcement is necessary to safeguard the lives of local people.”