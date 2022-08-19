Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures released by Derbyshire Constabulary show that one in three stop and searches carried out in the 12 months between July 2021 and 2022 resulted in a positive outcome – such as an arrest, drugs warning, penalty notice or caution.

A total of 1,816 stop searches were carried out over that period, in which bladed weapons and drugs were taken off the streets of Derbyshire.

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, said the figures showed that appropriate use of the powers has a significant impact on public safety – as well as helping police to detect and prevent crime and increase confidence in the force.

“Stop and search is a vital policing tool helping to protect the public, identify offenders and prevent crime.

“We know from our engagement work that drug crime and violence cause significant concern among our communities. A large proportion of the stop searches undertaken are for reasons relating to weapon and drug possession and help officers proactively remove threat from our streets.