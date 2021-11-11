Derbyshire youth on scrambler motorcycle chased by police, court hears

Kien Rigley, 18, was chased by a police car with blue lights flashing after refusing to stop - overtaking a stationary car at traffic lights “at speed”, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told how neither Rigley nor his passenger were wearing helmets, adding: “The pillion passenger was dragging their legs on the floor.

“The only thing preventing them falling off was holding onto the rider.”

Kien Rigley, 18, went through red lights "at speed" during the police chase at The Green, Swanwick

Ms Allsop said at the time of the chase – around 9pm in July 9 – it was raining and there was water on the surface of the road.

She said: “The officer activated his emergency equipment and followed the vehicle.

“As they approached the lights the motorcycle went into the opposite lane, overtaking a stationary vehicle in the opposite lane and going through the lights on red at speed.”

Rigley was caught up with after the pursuit on The Green, Sawnwick, when police found his M2R 140cc off-road bike hidden under tarpaulin near his home on Lower Drive – it was then seized.

Karl Meakin, Ridley’s solicitor, described his client as “a very young 18 in his demeanour and presentation”.

Adding that Ridley suffered with learning difficulties Mr Meakin, said: “There are difficulties around peer pressure and things of that nature.”

Ridley, of Lower Drive, Swanwick, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and riding without protective headgear.

His case was adjourned for a probation report.