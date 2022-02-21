Derbyshire woman’s Akita to be destroyed after bite left son with “severe injuries”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Michelle Barratt, 51, the animal was “a danger to people and particularly young children”.

Shockingly, the large canine had attacked another of her sons before - while Barratt had previously been banned from keeping dogs after a different dog attacked a postman.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Barratt’s Akita, Yoshi, bit her young son as he went to the fridge while “threatened” the boy would take a chew he was eating.

Prosecutor Angela Hadfield said the large canine - which can weigh up to 40kg - left the youngster with “severe injuries” - including two deep puncture wounds to his cheek.

The court heard the dog was removed from the family home on the day of the attack and Barratt had not requested him to be returned.

Defendant Barratt’s son had made a full recovery with “no lasting scarring”.

Ms Hadfield said after the same dog had bitten another of Barratt’s children earlier in 2021 police had advised her to keep the dog muzzled and contained in the garden of her home.

She told the court Barratt had a previous conviction for being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control - which attacked a postman - and was banned from keeping dogs for three years.

Julie Page, Barratt’s solicitor, said her client had fully complied with police advice after the first attack.

She had created a separate room for him in the kitchen’s pantry with a gate preventing him from getting out.

However on the day of the latest attack - October 14 last year - Barratt, 51, had forgotten to lock Yoshi away before collecting her children from school.

Ms Hadfield said: “(Barratt’s son) went to the fridge and opened the door, Yoshi had a chew from the day before.

“Miss Barratt thought maybe he felt threatened and unfortunately has bitten (Barratt’s son).”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Barratt: “This is a serious incident because the injuries sustained were serious - they could have been life-changing.

“Dogs are pack animals and will react in ways which are at times unpredictable - consequently, anyone in control of a dog has to be aware of their responsibilities in terms of other people and their dogs.

“In this particular case there had been a warning because of an injury to another child - the police became involved and in fairness to you, you acted on their advice.”

Judge Taaffe said he was sure Yoshi had been a “much loved family pet”.

However he added: “The reality is that Yoshi is a danger to people and young children in particular.

“On the question of a destruction order the legislation is clear - there have been two incidents where injuries had been caused to children.

“A destruction order will be made in relation to the dog, Yoshi.”

Barratt, of Mawstone Lane, Youlgrave, was banned from keeping dogs for five years, handed an eight week curfew, £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.