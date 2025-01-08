Derbyshire woman punched partner of 20 years and threatened her with ceramic dog bowl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Ilkeston woman who punched her partner of 20 years in the face and threatened her with a ceramic dog bowl saw red after tensions in their relationship became too much, a court has heard.

Stephanie Parrett called the woman names and accused her of ruining her life before leaving her with a black eye and a swollen face, at 3.30pm on July 16, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

Her victim, who suffers from fibromyalgia, struggled to get out of the armchair and Parrett shoved her, threw the dog bowl at the window, and kicked a snake cage.

The court heard the offence was “a sustained assault which caused injury” that triggers a sentence ranging from a low level community order to 16 weeks in prison.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Parrett, who represented herself, was given credit for her early admissions and her genuine remorse.

She told the magistrates she had been looking after the woman as her carer, as well as working as a carer for the elderly, but described financial and personal tensions in the relationship.

Parrett denied throwing more than one punch before walking away and said her victim followed her.

“She gave me an ultimatum,” she said.

She said she was now engaging in anger management therapy and has changed her medication.

Parrett, aged 51, of Wilmot Street, Ilkeston, admitted assault by beating when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was fined £200, with £85 court costs and an £80 surcharge.

A 12-month restraining order was also imposed.