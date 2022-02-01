Derbyshire woman had sex with dog and filmed it with husband, court hears

Judith Button, 59, was charged with 20 counts of intercourse with an animal following her arrest along with other half David Twiname

The offences came to light yesterday at Derby Crown Court on the first day of Button’s husband David Twiname’s trial.

Graham Huston, prosecuting, told the court Button and Twiname, both of Wingfield Road, Alfreton, were “involved with the sexual abuse or sexual activity” with a dog.

“Which activity they filmed”, he added.

Mr Huston said Button and Twiname had been in a relationship “going back to the 1980s” but they married in 2014.

Button’s crimes are said to have happened between 1987 and 2019.

Twiname, 74, has been charged with 14 serious sexual offences - many involving children - including 10 counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault.

The offences are said to have happened between 1981 and 1995.

Another defendant in the case - 78-year-old Antoinette Holroyd, of Alfreton Road, Underwood - has also been charged with gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14.

Twiname’s trial is expected to last two weeks.