Derbyshire woman convicted of animal welfare offence after failing to secure licence to sell puppies
A Derbyshire woman was convicted earlier this month after ignoring warnings to secure a licence to sell puppies.
Emily Matthews of Heage, Belper was convicted under the Animal Welfare Act at Derby Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 6 of failing to have a licence for an activity involving animals.
She was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1760.25 cost, along with a victim surcharge of £100.
The conviction follows a lengthy investigation by Amber Valley Borough Council’s regulation unit after complaints were received from members of the public. Miss Matthews ignored letters sent to her by the council.
Miss Matthews failed to obtain the appropriate licence from the council to sell puppies. Licence conditions exist to help safeguard animal welfare and ensure that standards are met.
Portfolio holder Councillor Paul Hillier said: “In this case the advice given to the defendant by our officers was ignored which led to illegal activity continuing and this case being taken to court.
“Licensing of activities involving animals is an important way in which animal welfare standards are met and maintained. Achieving the appropriate standards of animal welfare is essential and the licensing regime ensures those standards are met.
“When individuals choose to operate without a licence we take that seriously and will continue to take firm action to protect animals welfare.”
For further information on animal licensing, including when you need a licence and how to apply for a licence, please see the Animal Welfare pages on the Amber Valley Borough Council website.