Derbyshire weather: New Met Office warning issued for Derbyshire amid freezing conditions across county

A fresh weather warning has been issued for Derbyshire by the Met Office – with the county already being hit by an arctic blast this week.

The Met Office has confirmed that a yellow weather warning for wind in Derbyshire will be in place between 6.00am and midnight on Sunday, January 21.

A period of strong winds and persistent rainfall is expected across parts of the UK during Sunday. Whilst there is still some uncertainty as to the exact locations which will see the strongest winds, northern and western areas are likely to be most at risk.

Many inland areas are expected to see gusts of 50 - 60mph during this period. Coasts and exposed locations could see gusts of 60 - 70mph or even higher.

Derbyshire could face strong wings and persistent rain across Sunday.

The Met Office urged Derbyshire residents to prepare to protect their property and other people from injury. They advised checking for loose items outside homes and planning how you could secure them.

Motorists were also encouraged to check road conditions before travelling and amend their travel plans if necessary – and it was suggested that residents should consider preparing for power cuts.