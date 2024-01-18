Derbyshire weather: Met Office extends weather warning for Derbyshire – with strong winds set to batter county after arctic blast
The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for wind in Derbyshire. It is now active between 6.00am on Sunday, January 21 and 6.00am the following morning.
Strong winds are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into early Monday across parts of England and Wales.
Within the warning area, many places are likely to see southwesterly wind gusts of around 50-60 mph – and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations.
The Met Office said there is a chance of stronger winds than this impacting some areas for a time, but added that this aspect remains uncertain, with further updates to the warning to be expected over the coming days.
The Met Office urged Derbyshire residents to prepare to protect their property and other people from injury. They advised checking for loose items outside homes and planning how you could secure them.
Motorists were also encouraged to check road conditions before travelling and amend their travel plans if necessary – and it was suggested that residents should consider preparing for power cuts.
When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.