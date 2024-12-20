Derbyshire villagers left ‘incredibly upset’ after £2,000 worth of Christmas lights are stolen in “senseless act”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The residents of a Derbyshire village have been left ‘incredibly upset’ after £2,000 worth of festive lights were stolen just days before Christmas.

The Christmas lights that adorned the A6175 roundabout at Holmewood have been stolen. The decorations, which have been a focal point in the village after being installed by installed by Heath and Holmewood Parish Council, were discovered missing on Thursday, December 19.

The theft was discovered by contractors who arrived on site to check the electrical connections. The beautifully arranged lights, which cost more than £2,000, were intended to bring festive cheer to the parish.

Parish Council chairman, Lee Stone has expressed his disappointment at the discovery. He said: “It's incredibly upsetting to see such a senseless act. These decorations were a favourite feature and key part of our community's festive joy.”

The lights were discovered to have been stolen yesterday.

A local resident added: “The Christmas lights have always been a highlight within the parish, it's heartbreaking to see them gone.”

Derbyshire Police are aware of the theft. Any residents with information should contact Derbyshire Police or the parish council.

Additionally, if you notice any suspicious activity, please report it immediately to Derbyshire Police by calling their non-emergency number or using their online reporting system – the link to which is here.

Despite this setback, the parish council remains committed to providing festive lighting throughout the parish. Plans are already underway to replace the stolen lighting in 2025, ensuring that the roundabout is once again beautifully lit for the festive season.