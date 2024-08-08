Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Criminal offences linked to social media site TikTok have rocketed by 60 per cent in Derbyshire during the last three years – however despite the rise just two charges have been made this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60 per cent increase equates to 188 criminal offences associated with TikTok recorded by Derbyshire Police since 2021. In the last year alone the force logged 27 alleged offences of malicious communications linked to the app as well as 21 cases of harassment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information (FOI) requests show a further nine stalking offences were also recorded as well as seven counts of sexual grooming – however in the last year just two charges have been made for crimes linked to TikTok.

Derbyshire Police most commonly cited ‘evidential difficulties’ for preventing further action. Evidential difficulties often come about when a victim withdraws their support for a prosecution.

Criminal offences linked to social media site TikTok have rocketed by 60 per cent in Derbyshire during the last three years

However in 2023-2024, figures reveal 28 instances where the force failed to identify the suspect in TikTok-related crimes and the investigation was deemed complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force also recorded 15 cases this year where further police action was prevented due to evidential difficulties despite the suspect being identified and support from the victim. Separately, there were 11 instances where the suspect was identified but the victim withdrew support.

Derbyshire Police also confirmed three cases were concluded with a community resolution between April 6 and April 5 2023-2024.

The FOI figures reveal more than 14,000 crimes have been linked to the site in the last three years by police forces in England and Wales, where crimes including assault, theft and sexual offences have a larger increase of 70 per cent since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Sarah McAughtrie, head of serious and organised crime at Derbyshire Constabulary, said the Derbyshire increase should be viewed against the background of similar rise nationally.

She added: “We know that people are increasingly living more of their lives in the online space, and that for many there is no difference between their physical and online worlds.

“The use of social media of all kinds has increased dramatically and where people live their lives criminals will also be present, for whatever reason. The increase in crimes is therefore not surprising but should be viewed in the context of the number of offences that the force deals with on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On average, each and every day, the force logs 234 crimes – so while the numbers have increased this does need to be taken in the context of the wider numbers seen in the county.”

DS McAughtrie said crime was investigated in a “proportionate” manner, based on available information and “particular” efforts were made to ensure victims with vulnerabilities were safeguarded to ensure justice.

She said: “To help in that effort we have specially trained digital media investigators who are able to assist investigators with their enquiries to obtain information from social media companies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TikTok’s Safety and Civility community guidelines state: “We do not allow any violent threats, promotion of violence, incitement to violence, or promotion of criminal activities that may harm people, animals, or property. If there is a specific, credible, and imminent threat to human life or serious physical injury, we report it to relevant law enforcement authorities.”