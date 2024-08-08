Derbyshire Police thank community for support around planned far-right protests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Police have thanked the local community for its support around planned far-right protests

The force issued a statement after rumours about planned protests curiculated online yesterday, leading to a number of business closing as a precaution. Police also imposed a dispersal order on parts of Derby city centre yesterday evening

The statement reads: “As a force we have been working tirelessly with partners and community leaders over the last few days in response to information circulating online about planned protests.

“We are grateful to everyone who has been involved and co-operated with us. We are aware that there are many people in the community who are understandably concerned by the reports online and in the media but we’d like to reassure everyone that we do have full and robust plans in place to deal with any potential violence and disorder.”

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred said: “There is no place in our county for racism, discrimination and the causing of fear which we are seeing amongst our communities.”

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred added: “We are very much here to protect the communities of Derbyshire and we are working around the clock in order to do so.

“I want to reassure communities that we are doing our very best in terms of looking at information and intelligence and I want to thank all those that have come forward and provided that information.

