Derbyshire thief with 109 offences caught breaking into fruit machine during Norfolk coast trip with partner

By Ben McVay
Published 8th Jul 2024, 15:36 BST
A serial Derbyshire thief with 109 offences on his record was caught breaking into a fruit machine during a trip to the Norfolk coast with his partner, a court heard.

Luke Battelle, 44, was still serving a suspended sentence for a previous burglary at the time of the attempted gaming machine theft – in Great Yarmouth on June 12.

Derby Crown Court heard the defendant was seen using a metal bar to force his way into the one-armed bandit by a member of staff and an amusement arcade.

After being challenged Battelle became “aggressive” and told the worker to “f*** off”, raising a glass bottle at the arcade manager when they arrived to confront him, said a prosecutor.

Luke Battelle was enjoying a getaway with his partner at the time of the attempted theft. Photo: Google/AidanHoweLuke Battelle was enjoying a getaway with his partner at the time of the attempted theft. Photo: Google/AidanHowe
Luke Battelle was enjoying a getaway with his partner at the time of the attempted theft. Photo: Google/AidanHowe

The prosecutor said: “Police were called and the defendant made off in a vehicle with a female. They were driving down the wrong way down a one-way street. He was detained shorty after.”

Battelle, of Larch Avenue, Ripley, had 29 convictions for 109 offences on his record, the court heard. Fifty-seven of them were for “dishonesty”.

A defence barrister mitigating for Battelle said he had a history of drug abuse from the age of 16 and a long-term addiction to crack cocaine.

The barrister said: “Custody would have a substantial impact on his mental health wellbeing. He tells me he is ashamed and continues to show remorse for his actions.”

Judge Martin Hurst, jailing Battelle for 11 months, told him: “You travelled to the east coast with your partner. You were forcing a slot machine and waving a bottle around and were aggressive with staff.

“Your compliance (with court orders) is described as poor. I accept you are remorseful but you have been on this treadmill for a long time now.”

The defendant admitted attempted theft and breaching a suspended sentence order.