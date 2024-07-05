Debt-ridden Derbyshire accountant who turned to loot box gambling stole £11,500 from bosses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ryan Nixon, 26, falsified transactions while working at property investment firm The Berry Group – using the money to pay off his American Express card.
The Alfreton man also used company funds to buy himself a computer hard drive and an Amazon subscription. Berry Group’s total losses accounted for so far were £11,500.
Derby Crown Court heard Nixon was employed by the Derby firm from January last year and began stealing from them almost immediately.
A prosecutor described how, at first, bosses at the company failed to notice Nixon’s fraud because it also used an American Express card.
However, when the accounting “anomalies” finally came to light this year the defendant was dismissed.
A spokesman for Berry Group said Nixon had been hired in “good faith”, believing he was a “competent pair of hands”.
The court heard the company had since had to hire additional staff to address problems caused by the defendant.
A defence barrister mitigating for Nixon said the “catalyst” for his offending was the rise in the cost of living and “how he dealt with that”.
He said: “The cost of living had hit him and his partner hard as they were both effectively on minimum wages at the time.
"That spiralled out of control and led to loot box gambling – things got further and further out of hand.”
Autism-diagnosed Nixon had no previous convictions, the court heard.
Judge Jonathan Straw, addressing a visibly shaking Nixon in court, said: “I can tell by looking at you that you now fully appreciate just how serious your offending was and just how close you have come to immediate prison today.
"I make it clear that I have read a great deal about you – you are clearly someone who is well thought of but who, at the same time through your vulnerabilities and difficulties, became wrapped up in a situation which you did not have appropriate mechanisms to deal with.”
Nixon, of Main Road, Shirland, admitted fraud by abuse of position.
He was handed 12 months jail suspended for 18 months, a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and 20 rehabilitation activity days.