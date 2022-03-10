Derbyshire teen killer jailed after stabbing victim in neck

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was seen by officers to stab 22-year-old Josh Carter, as well as another teenager.

Derby Crown Court heard how officers on patrol in Derby city centre came across a number of people fighting in Cheapside at 4.26am on Saturday, August 14 2021.

One of the officers saw the teenager stab Josh Carter in the neck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy has been jailed after he was found guilty of the manslaughter of a man who he stabbed to death in Derbyshire. Image for illustration only.

The knife had hit Mr Carter’s artery and as he collapsed the officer rushed to perform first aid.

Mr Carter was left fighting for his life as the teenager ran from the scene.

As he did, he grabbed another teenager and stabbed him in the back.

The police chase continued along The Strand and onto the Wardwick where he was Tasered by an officer and was eventually arrested.

When he was searched a black lock knife was found in his underwear.

Mr Carter was taken to the Queens Medical Centre but died two days after the incident. The other victim suffered life-changing injuries after being stabbed to the back.

The teenager denied all three charges of murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

However, after a two-week trial, he was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter, section 20 grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Today (March 10) the teenager was sentenced to eight years and four months at Derby Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklock, who led the investigation into the incident, said: “While no sentence can reverse the actions of that day, I hope it brings some closure for all those affected.