Police appeal to identify man after Derbyshire victim receives threatening social media messages
Officers in Derbyshire have released an image of a man they wish to identify in relation to a report of threatening messages being sent on social media.
A person using a social media account with this profile image was in touch with a 31-year-old man from Clay Cross about the sale of his car.
A man came to buy the car and following this it is alleged he sent messages threatening the seller from the same social media account.
Officers are asking residents if they recognise the person in this picture, as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact PC Andrea Blanche using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*129193:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.