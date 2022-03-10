Police appeal to identify man after Derbyshire victim receives threatening social media messages

A person using a social media account with this profile image was in touch with a 31-year-old man from Clay Cross about the sale of his car.

A man came to buy the car and following this it is alleged he sent messages threatening the seller from the same social media account.

Officers are asking residents if they recognise the person in this picture, as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police are urging the public to help them identify this man.

Anyone with information should contact PC Andrea Blanche using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*129193:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101