Derbyshire speed checks lead to arrest of man wanted for number of offences

A van driver was arrested in Derbyshire yesterday after being stopped during a speed check – and found to be wanted for a number of offences.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

On Monday, August 7, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted speed checks in Smalley.

An SNT spokesperson said: “While the majority of motorists were well behaved, the driver of this van wasn't adhering to the speed limit, which resulted in officers having to speak with him.

“Whilst checks were conducted, he was a provisional license holder, unsupervised with no insurance. Further checks show he was wanted for several offences.

“Not only was he dealt with for the traffic offences, he was arrested so officers could interview him and safeguard victims.”