Derbyshire speed checks lead to arrest of man wanted for number of offences
On Monday, August 7, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted speed checks in Smalley.
An SNT spokesperson said: “While the majority of motorists were well behaved, the driver of this van wasn't adhering to the speed limit, which resulted in officers having to speak with him.
“Whilst checks were conducted, he was a provisional license holder, unsupervised with no insurance. Further checks show he was wanted for several offences.
“Not only was he dealt with for the traffic offences, he was arrested so officers could interview him and safeguard victims.”