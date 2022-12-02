Derbyshire shoplifter with 51 offences jailed for four-week thieving spree
A Derbyshire serial shoplifter with 51 previous offences has been jailed for a four-week thieving spree.
Pelham Oates, 35, targeted the same Alfreton Co-op store six times between August and September – making off with steaks primarily but also laundry detergent.
While in July he targeted a B&M shop twice – stealing dishwasher tablets.
Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the value of the thefts came to around £400
During another incident Oates also targeted a female acquaintance who he saw in a car with another male.
Becky Allop, prosecuting, said the defendant had thrown a “rock-shaped” object at the woman’s car and yelled threats at her and the male she was travelling with.
The offences were committed while Oates was still serving a suspended sentence for a knife offence.
Oates, of Main Road, Leabrooks, admitted eight counts of theft, threatening behaviour and breaching a suspended sentence.
A magistrate told him: “These offences happened very soon after you were given a suspended sentence.
"The thefts and public order offence are aggravated by your previous offending.”
Oates was jailed for eight months.